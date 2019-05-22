Speech to Text for EMS Appreciation Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

system. no matter "when" or, "where"... "1st responders" are there.. when we need them most. "their hard work".. often goes "under the radar". "but this week".. their efforts are front and center! that's because "emergency medical service" or, "e-m-s week" is "happening right now" news 10's.. "jordan kudisch".. explains.. how "loca emergency workers" are being honored. /////// "paramedics, dispatchers, fire fighters and e-m-t's" are dedicated to helping "you." they're always ready to jump into action. that's even when they're being honored! union hospital held a cookout today as a way to say thank you. get this--- firefighters were being called out before getting to taste the food. barry nicoson is the emergency preparedness coordinator for union hospital. he says there is so much behind "e-m-s" that most people don't realize. i also spoke with ashlee linn. she's an emt firefighter for terre haute city fire. she says the event is something many of them are thankful for... but got into this job without expecting a "thank you" in return. [take sot incue: it's hard work outcue: you to come to: 0:37 duration:0:37] ////// "it's hard work. people don't truly understand ems as a whole, what it really takes. there's always a big joke for ambulance drivers. we do drive an ambulance by the way..most of the time there's a lot of work going on in the back of that ambulance that people need to know and understand the schooling that it takes to do what we do in the field and the decisions we have to make in a very very short amount of time." "we always consider this a thankfless job so its nice that they come out and say hey we appreciate what you do and we're here to support you and we recognize that you're out everyday doing you're job and are there to help us when we need you to come." /////// if you see an emergency care worker.. be sure to say thank you. coming up at 6, you'll hear why they dedicated themselves to this career field. back