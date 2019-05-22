Speech to Text for 'We deal with a lot of darkness,' Vigo County CASA in need of volunteers for the sake of the childre

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

children in our community.. "need your help". that's as several sit "on a waiting list".. in hopes of being assigned "a casa volunteer". "casa cases" are plenty.. but volunteers "to handle those cases" are few. news 10's "jada huddlestun" spoke "with a casa volunteer today". she joins us now.. to explain the importance of this community outreach. ////// susie.. right now.. there are "56"- casa volunteers in vigo county. unfortunately.. there are more than 140 children on the waitlist to get help. without a casa worker..these cases can't go through the court system that means.. children and their families have to wait it out until a worker is assigned to their case. i spoke with a casa volunteer today who just wrapped up her first case. happily.. it ended with an adoption. she says she's learned so much from this experience and hopes others will consider volunteering for the sake of the children. //////// ////// "the longer a child is in limbo, and that uncertanity has to be scary. not knowing whether they're going to be reunited with their family. not knowing whether they're going to get to stay with their mom and dad." "we deal with a lot of darkness with the increase of the problems in our community, it's there, we know that. a lot of times people think that well because it's not really necessarily in my backyard, i'm not it doesn't really pertain to me, but it does." ////// if you're ////// if you're interested in learning more about casa and becoming a volunteer... the group is hosting an open house this friday. there.. you can ask any questions you may have. that's from 2 to 4 pm at the vigo county annex. we also have more information for you on our website.. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. back