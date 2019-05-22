Clear

Wabash Valley medical teams discuss better ways to treat trauma

Wabash Valley medical teams discuss better ways to treat trauma

Posted: May. 22, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

stable condition". "medical teams" met this morning.. to talk about ways to improve care for patients "during traumatic situations". "the wabash valley trauma forum" was held at "union hospital" in terre haute. "emergency crews".. along "with hospital staff" from both "terre haute regional" and "union".. learned about state and local issues.. as well as future plans. "both hospitals" have been home to trauma centers for about "3"-years now. "leaders say".. they've learned a lot through that time period. ///// ////// "there was still some very good care being given... but it wasn't very organized, it wasn't very prepared. i think we're much more organized and prepared, and ready for now and ready for the future." ////// a big topic covered this morning "was drug behavior". "leaders say".. this is a statewide issue "that all
