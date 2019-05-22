Clear

Rockville man in stable condition after single-vehicle crash

Posted: May. 22, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

extremist texts. "parke county deputies".. release new information.. on a serious accident from yesterday morning. the crash happened near state road-"236" and state road-"59" just after "10". "authorities say".. "25"-year-old "tucker evans". was driving westbound on "2-36" when he drove left of center and off the roadway. he then hit an embankment and rolled several times. "evans" was trapped inside of his s-u-v until a passerby helped him to get out. he was airlifted "to methodist hospital". as of air time.. "evans" remains "in
Warm & Muggy. More Rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

