Speech to Text for Rockville man in stable condition after single-vehicle crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

extremist texts. "parke county deputies".. release new information.. on a serious accident from yesterday morning. the crash happened near state road-"236" and state road-"59" just after "10". "authorities say".. "25"-year-old "tucker evans". was driving westbound on "2-36" when he drove left of center and off the roadway. he then hit an embankment and rolled several times. "evans" was trapped inside of his s-u-v until a passerby helped him to get out. he was airlifted "to methodist hospital". as of air time.. "evans" remains "in