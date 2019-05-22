Speech to Text for 'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh set to be released from Terre Haute's federal prison

controversy controversy continues.. as "john walker lindh".. the so-called "america taliban".. is set be released from federal prison "tomorrow". ///// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, may 22nd. "our top story" for you at this hour.. is "a top headline".. matching many across the nation. "lindh" was captured in afghanistan.. after the september 11th attacks "in 20-01". he was sentenced to "20"-years in sentenced to "20"-years in prison after pleading guilty "in 20-02". "that prison" happens to be "the federal penitentiary" righ here in terre haute. now after serving "17"-years.. "lindh" is set t be released "sometime tomorrow" "3"-years are reportedly being shaved-off of his sentence "for good behavior". news 10's "sarah lehman".. joins us now "live" "near the federal penitentiary". so "sarah".. what have you learned today? //////// susie.. this maximum security prison here in terre haute holds a lot of bad guys... "john walker lindh".. has called it home for nearly "2"-decades. "lindh" joined the taliban before the 9-11 attacks. the now "38"-year-old.. became known as the "american taliban" after he was captured by u-s forces in the invasion of afghanistan. he was convincted almost 20 years ago for supplying services to the taliban -- and for carrying an explosive during the court case of a felon. now...he will be on probation after his release here. here are some of the conditions for that... lindh is not allowed to have any internet capable device without permission... he not allowed to have any online communication in any language other than english... he is not allowed to have any access or be able to watch anything that reflects extremist or terroristc views... he can't have a passport or talk with any known extremists. he also has to have mental health counseling... now i got all of those details from these court documents -- united states of america verus "john walker lindh". and we have posted all of these on our website for you all to see. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you. ///// "officials say".. while in "officials "officials say".. while in prison.. "lindh continued to advocate "for global jihad" along with writing and translating violent