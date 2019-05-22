Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: May. 22, 2019 2:38 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 2:49 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

look for a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon and highs climbing into the low 80s.hen, partly cloudy tonight, a low at 67. there's a slight chance for thunderstorms tomorrow - mainly in the morning - the sunshine again for the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 85. another round of rain looks possible by late tomorrow afternoon. look for a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon and highs climbing into the low 80s.hen, partly cloudy tonight, a low at 67. there's a slight chance for thunderstorms tomorrow - mainly in the morning - the sunshine again for the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 85. another round of rain looks possible by late tomorrow afternoon. look for a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon and highs climbing into the low 80s.hen, partly cloudy tonight, a low at 67. there's a slight chance for thunderstorms tomorrow - mainly in the morning - the sunshine again for the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 85. another round of rain looks possible by late tomorrow afternoon.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
More showers and then sunshine.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival June 7th-June 9th

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pickleball growing in popularity in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning showers and storms likely. Then some afternoon Sun and windy. High: 81°

Image

Clay City softball

Image

Loogootee softball

Image

Shakamak softball

Image

Readinger

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts