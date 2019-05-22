Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

look for a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon and highs climbing into the low 80s.hen, partly cloudy tonight, a low at 67. there's a slight chance for thunderstorms tomorrow - mainly in the morning - the sunshine again for the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 85. another round of rain looks possible by late tomorrow afternoon. look for a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon and highs climbing into the low 80s.hen, partly cloudy tonight, a low at 67. there's a slight chance for thunderstorms tomorrow - mainly in the morning - the sunshine again for the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 85. another round of rain looks possible by late tomorrow afternoon. look for a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon and highs climbing into the low 80s.hen, partly cloudy tonight, a low at 67. there's a slight chance for thunderstorms tomorrow - mainly in the morning - the sunshine again for the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 85. another round of rain looks possible by late tomorrow afternoon.