All You Need to Know for Wednesday

terre haute fire crews were called to a home at 1540 locust street just after 4:30 this morning. they found heavy flames. it's believed the house was vacant. a cause has not been determined.

a power outage knocked out electricity and phone service to the good samaritan medical center of Vincennes yesterday. but things should be back to normal today. duke energy was on site all day working to fix the issue. staff tried to reach everyone who had an appointment scheduled for yesterday. if you had an appointment and did not receive a call contact your doctor to reschedule.

new options for sexual assault victims in vincennes. "pace" is now offering services through the organization's health connection clinic. victims are offered a forensic exam, history, and assessment of the assault. patients coming to "pace" for help will also be offered medications to deal with the assault. this includes emergency pregnancy prevention as well as medications for sexually transmitted infections.

by the end of the month "star ambulance service" will have fiber optic camera devices in its emergency vehicles. the devices help paramedics see airway passages that are difficult to visualize. first responders are now training to use the technology. the clay county commissioners and council approved the purchase. star ambulance serves clay county.

after a lengthy investigationa man is behind bars in clay county, indiana. trent thompson faces several counts of child molesting and sexual battery charges.. deputies say they were called to a home on sunday after a report of possible child molestation. a witness said they caught thompson abusing an under-age girl. deputies later discovered thompson had been sexually abusing several under-age girls for some time. thompson is being held on $25,000 cash bond.

sami dillon will spend five years on probation after pleading guilty to theft. she's the former clerk-treasurer in cayuga. a judge also ordered dillon to pay nearly $53,000 in restitution. authorities say she stole cash utility money that should have been deposited in the town's accounts. they also accused her of adjusting her utility accounts to lower balances.

indiana and several other states is blaming the sackler family for causing addiction to the painkiller oxycontin. the family own purdue pharma. the attorney general's office filed a lawsuit against the company itself in november. it claims the family downplayed oxycontin's addiction risks attorney general curtis hill says the family's actions led to deaths across the country. now several states have also filed lawsuits. representatives for the company and family say the lawsuits blame them for a problem far bigger than oxycontin.

the terre haute police department held its annual awards night last night. several officers were recognized for their bravery in dangerous situations. two very special awards were given to fallen officer rob pitts. he was awarded "officer of the year" and a medal of honor. his fellow officers say his sacrifice was like none other.

the wait is almost over! mcalister's deli is set to open on tuesday next week on terre haute's south side. its a casual restaurant known for its handcrafted sandwiches.. stuffed potatoes.. and sweet tea. a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 9:30 tuesday morning. the first 83 quests in line at 10 a.m. will receive free tea for a year. there will also be a special luncheon on monday for the veterans affairs of terre haute. it's a "thank you" to those in the community who served our country.

happening tomorrow - the "banks of the wabash festival" kicks off in terre haute. the festival will last through june 1st. fairbanks park in terre haute plays host to the festival. there will be rides, a craft market, car show and lots of tasty food.