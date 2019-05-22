Clear

Morning showers and storms likely. Then some afternoon Sun and windy. High: 81°

Unsettled weather will be around for the remainder of the week several frontal boundaries are set to enter the area. Day time temperatures will trend in the 80s and overnight lows will stay in the 60s.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 6:49 AM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 6:53 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Wednesday: Morning showers and storms likely. Then some afternoon Sun and windy. High: 81°

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a balmy south breeze. Overnight showers developing. Low: 69°

Thursday: Isolated morning showers, mostly cloudy, afternoon isolated storms. High: 84°

Detailed Forecast:

Unsettled weather will be around for the remainder of the week several frontal boundaries are set to enter the area. Day time temperatures will trend in the 80s and overnight lows will stay in the 60s. While May seems like it has been rainy so far, as of right now, April has consistently brought the most days with recorded rainfall. In that month, rainfall was recorded 18 out of the month's 30 days. In May, we're at 11 days with recorded rainfall, and still have several days left. Rain seems to be a theme around here.

Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
