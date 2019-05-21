Clear
Clay City softball

Lady Eels rally to beat North Central

Posted: May. 21, 2019 11:38 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 11:38 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

welcome welcome back.... we had our first showdown in the softball sectionals between ranked teams as the 1a fifth-ranked north central lady t-birds and 16th ranked clay city lady eels played a classic tonight... the two ranked teams met in the semifinals at the clay city sectional... hailey salyer drops a blooper in right that caps a five-run first inning for north central...lady t-birds were up four after one inning... clay city would erase that led in the fourth....elyssa seacrest with the base hit to left...hayley walton scoers to tie the game at five....north central would throw the ball away to center on the play and seacrest would race all the way around the bases to score, lady eels take a six-five lead... bottom sixth the north central bats would come alive...tied at six but not for long...erika shroyer says ding-dong that pitch is gone...her two run blast puts the lady t-birds on top 8-6... chicks ding-dong the long ball right, this north central team does...same inning kaelee moody a three-run shot that clears the left field fence... lady t-birds scored seven runs in the sixth...they took a 12-6 lead into the final inning... this game is over right, clay city says not so fast....charley koe-ler singles to center to bring clay city to within two at 12-10... lady eels with the bases loaded, two outs....hayley walton up and she's all kinds of clutch...the junior goes opposite field, driving one to fence to clear the bases for a three-run double... you won't believe this folks, clay city responds to north central's big inning with seven of their own in the final inning to win... clay city rallies to win 13-12 over north
