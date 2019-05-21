Speech to Text for Loogootee softball

city tomrorow in the sectional final... our first softball sectional title up for grabs tonight at the 1a loogootee sectional...the host lady lions against north daviess... lady cougars had bases loaded in the first but sydney davis gets loogootee out of the jam with the nice double play at second... third inning....tyanna graber says see ya.....she goes dead center for a two-run homer....four-nothing loogootee after three... fifth inning...addie nolley adds to logootee's lead...with a two-run double to left....lady lions rolling up seven... this loogootee team can swing the bats....mackenzie vanhoy flexes her muscles with a three-run blast.... loogootee wins big, 12-nothing over north daviess... lady lions are sectional champs for the first