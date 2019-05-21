Speech to Text for Readinger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the wabash valley is sending another runner to compete at the division one level.... terre haute north senior joshua readinger today made it official, he'll be running in college at northern kentucky university in the horizon league.... readinger is a sectional champ in the 800 meter dash....he comes from a family of runners and he's thrilled to be the latest in his family to run in college.... < very important. everone in my family up to me has gone d1 to run track. want to follow in everyone's footsteps for 18 years.