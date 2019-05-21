Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that feeling. find a way to take another step.> next year will be vincennes lincoln's 40th and final year in the big eight conference... the school announced today they'll be joining the siac starting in the 2020-2021 school year... the alices rival jasper will be making the move from the big eight to the siac as well.... vincennes lincoln principal steve combs said the move was made for the stability of its athletic programs..... combs also said scheduling was a big factor, especially for football...