Speech to Text for Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts receives top honor during annual award banquet

think twice before reacting. local law enforcement are being honored for thier sacrifices... tonight was the annual awards night for the terre haute police department. several officers were awarded for thier bravery in dangerous situations... two very special awards were given to fallen officer rob pitts. he was awarded "officer of the year"..and a medal of honor. his fellow officers say his sacrifice was like none other. "there's nothing that would be enough to ever repay him or his family for the sacrifice they made. but it was an honor to present that to his family here tonight." this is the 28th year for