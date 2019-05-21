Speech to Text for One organization has set a bold goal to help more than 30,000 families in the Wabash Valley

bond. almost half of all households in the wabash valley struggle to make ends meet every day. now a local organization is dedicated to fighting that number... it's a story we reported on about a year ago.. that's when the "united way of the wabash valley" unveiled their new strategic plan. now, they're starting to implement it into the community news 10s sarah lehman is live outside the united way. she tell us how they've been helping the community. its new for you tonight at 10... patrece... we always hear about households living below the poverty line. but right now united way of the wabash valley is focused on people living below the alice line. < alice is an acronym. it stands for asset limited... income constrained... and employed. it' looks at those people who have jobs.. but still struggle to make ends meet. and a lot of households in the wabash valley meet this criteria. "the sad part is is it shows in our 5 indiana counties and one county in illinois there's about 33 thousand households that struggle everyday to get by. that have to make the decision of can i afford two new tires for the car or pay for child care this month." last year united way of the wabash valley set a bold goal that in the next 15 to 20 years they want to help get 10 thousand of those homes into financial stability. "it's not solving the problem but it's moving out economic base to a higher level then what it is today." they're doing this by working together with businesses... non profits... organizations... and everyday people who live in the valley to make impact councils. one of those is to help education. which they do by helping early childhood education places around the valley..like nurture with nature. "it really really helped. we would still be struggling to fill the buildings /// a lot of things have to be in place in your enviorment and we would still have been struggling with that big of a building to get everything in place without the united way. i'm not sure we could've" > even though they unveiled their new strategic plan about a year ago they are now starting to implement it after doing a lot of research. they know there isn't one answer to all of these problems which is why they want more organizations and businessed to help. you can learn more on our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you