Speech to Text for When is it okay to use a gun in self-defense?

Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"you know it's "you know it's not saying you can't use deadly force outside your home, it just means that you have to meet the test when it's allowable." legal authorities break down the law on self-defense. they share what situation qualifies you to act on your own behalf. good evening and thanks for joining us. when is it acceptable to act on a potential threat? that's the question many people are asking after a recent shooting. yesterday... police say a local cab driver shot a 17-year-old boy. that's after the driver says the teen pulled out a gun to rob him. the shooting brought up questions on self-defense. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the courthouse. she shares advice from the prosecutor's office...on what qualifies when it comes to taking matters into your own hands. situations like this can be pretty sticky. it's hard to determine when you're acting on self defense or emotion. today, i sat down with vigo county prosecutor, terry modesitt. he shared the details of indiana's law on self-defense. due to legalities, modesitt is not able to speak directly on this case. but, he did mention that the indiana law includes the right to use reasonable force to prevent the imminent use of unlawful force. modesitt said the person who used reasonable force has to explain why that force was necessary. when it comes to deadly force...the person has to reasonably believe they or someone else is at risk of imminent serious injury. according to authorities...this does not include property that can be replaced. modesitt shares an example of what deadly force would look like. "an example would be i'm outside mowing my grass somebody runs up to me with a gun and says give me your wallet, now i'm under the threat serious bodily injury, etc. they have a weapon where it's an immenent threat so under those circumstances i would be allowed under the statue, and all these cases are facts sensitive, then to pull a gun and shoot them." modesitt says every case is different.. but you should use good judgement and call police if you are unsure of the situation. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. due to the recent "cab" shooting.. c-e-o of top guns, steve ellis, has decided to offer a free training clinic. it would be taught by lawyers and firearms professionals. the clinic would provide gun and safety training and a legal breakdown of the indiana law on self-defense. prosecutor terry modesitt says he would be interested in participating.. he says it's a great way to educate the public. [take sot incue: what i would outcue: of the information to: 0:14 duration:0:14] what i would bewilling to do is give a free clinic for anyone that wants to come in and learn that type of stuff so that we are able to give them all the information and not just a piece of the information." ellis says the clinic is open to everyone... and it will start as soon as possible. for more information... we'll leave a