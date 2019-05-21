Speech to Text for Certified Bob Ross instructor set to donate art for YMCA playground fundraiser

is the y-m-c-a in the y-m-c-a in vigo county is looking to get some new playground equipment. they're hosting a special art auction. it's called "paintings for the playground". linda lou rogers is a certified bob ross instructor. she's donating artwork for a silent auction. she hopes it will get the y-m-c-a the help it needs. "i think the kids are the most important part of our community because they are our future. i'm hoping that someday one of them will remember me by my paintings." linda