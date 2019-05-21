Clear

Volunteers at the White Violet Center

Volunteers at the White Violet Center

Posted: May. 21, 2019
Updated: May. 21, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tri-kappa chapter also donated a cart. the white violet center for eco-justice received some visitors from out of state. students from the university of scranton in pennsylvania stopped by this week. they took part in a week long service learning event. as part of their week...students checked out several different elements. they include helping with the white violet center garden, cleaning the chick coops, and helping out the thrift store and food panty. students say it was a great learning experience. ..."it's really serene out here...especially coming off of finals where it was really stressful. it's absolutely gorgeous here..it's really rewarding to see at the start of the day a whole plot of land empty and at the end of the day seeing what we've planted or that we've weeded.." the white violet center for eco-justice hosts students several times
