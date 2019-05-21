Speech to Text for Power outage impacts several Vincennes medical offices

a wabash valley clinic hopes to re-open it's doors..tomorrow. the good samaritan medical center of vincennes was forced to close today. it was closed due to an unforseen power outage. the outage knocked out phone service as well. duke energy was on site all day working to fix the issue. staff did their best to reach everyone who had an appointement scheduled for today. director of clinical services "jamie frederick" says her crew worked hard to get everything in order. "we sent out different people in our front office areas to start calling patients to get them canceled. we had some providers seeing patients by flashlight as much as they could for the ones that were in the clinic. then we did move a couple of our providers to other locations so they could continue to see their patients." if you had an appointment and did not receive a call, please reach out to your doctor to reschedule.