Speech to Text for PACE provides sexual assault services in Vincennes

lower balances. every day hundreds of people are affected by sexual violence in the united states. that's according to the "rape, abuse, and incest national network". news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us how one nurse practitioner is stepping up to help those in need. for vicitims of sexual abuse it can seem almost impossible to speak out and get help. however a local organization is hoping to help those victims get what they need. < pamela cornwell has been a nurse practitionor at pace for five years. her role at the non-profit gives her a chance to help those who really need it. "it allows me to utilize you know my skills in a health connection setting. and also be a part of a bigger picture." that bigger picture is growing as cornwell will soon be trained as a sexual assault nurse examiner. "such as sexual assault type of violent situation to where they're going to need those services. so when the opportunity came up we were more then happy and excited to offer that." cornwell will be one of two "sane" members on staff. giving victims of sexual assault a place to go in knox county. "the forensic examination, the history and assessment, as well as crisis intervention, safety planning, emergency pregnancy prevention medication, and profolactic sexually transmitted infection medications." pace is working with hope's voice to help be an advocate for victims. "the more choices that people have to go to seek services. if the hospital isn't a fit for them or they're afraid of that setting they now have a different setting of which they can come to for services and help." "we're passionate about women's health care and overall the services that we can provide for our community and our patients." > if you're in need of help we've put pace and hopes voice contact information on our website. just go to wthitv.com and click on this story. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10.