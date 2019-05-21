Clear

Tuesday Early Forecast

Tuesday Early Forecast

Posted: May. 21, 2019 5:31 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. steady temperature around 66. breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. wednesday showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. high near 83. south wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. south wind around 10 mph.
Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Showers and storms on the way.
