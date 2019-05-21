Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. steady temperature around 66. breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. wednesday showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. high near 83. south wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. south wind around 10 mph.