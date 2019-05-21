Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: May. 21, 2019 12:41 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 12:47 PM
you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 continued clouds for the afternoon, and still a few pockets of showers. then, showers likely tonight, with a few thunderstorms after midnight. lows tonight drop to 59 and staying windy. warming up tomorrow, a high at 84 - with thunderstorms still possible. sunshine looks likely late tomorrow afternoon. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets.
Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Showers and storms on the way.
