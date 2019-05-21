Speech to Text for Power outage closes Good Samaritan Medical Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first at give. we've got new information into our newsroom from vincennes. the good samaritan medical center is closed today. now, this is *not to be confused with good samaritan hospital, which remains open. the medical center of vincennes houses several physician offices. it's closed today due to a unforseen power outage. this outage knocked out phone service as well. staff did their best to reach everyone who had an appointement scheduled for today. if you had an appointment and did not receive a call, please reach out to your doctor to