Speech to Text for Troopers respond to Parke County crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now... indiana state police say troopers are responding to an accident with injuries in parke county. it happened at state roads 236 and 59 in eastern parke county. that's just south of waveland. details are few, but sergeant matt ames did indicate this accident has resulted in injuries, and to use caution when driving in this area. news 10 has a crew at the scene and we'll bring you more information tonight on news 10