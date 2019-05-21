Speech to Text for AAA estimates nearly 43 million Americans plan to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the official kickoff to summer! well if you're planning to hit the road this weekend, you're not alone! get this -- nearly "43-million" americans will travel this memorial day weekend. that's according to "triple a." news 10's abby kirk is live near i-70 in terre haute..where there's sure to be lots of traffic this holiday weekend. ya-- it's not too early to start filling the gas tank for your memorial day weekend well if you're planning to hit the road this weekend, you're not alone! get this -- nearly "43-million" americans will travel this memorial day weekend. that's according to "triple a." news 10's abby kirk is live near i-70 in terre haute..where there's sure to be lots of traffic this holiday weekend. ya-- it's not too early to start filling the gas tank for your memorial day weekend plans... prices at the pump though...continuing to fall as the summer approaches! it's good news! prices right now in the terre haute area---close to "3" dollars this morning at_. "triple a" predicts a record breaking weekend with about "88-percent" of travelers who will choose to hit the road and "drive" to their destinatio this year! officials say they're are some ways you can be proactive this holiday ...and get more "fuel" for your "buck!" check your air filters, make sure your tires are inflated, and slow down on the highway. remember that speeding eats up gas. there are also "apps" i'm a huge fan of "gas buddy"... it's completely free to download. it helps drivers find the cheapest gas near them. live in terre haute, abby kirk, so. and mainly... be patient. hoosiers know memorial day best as "race day weekend!" others plan to maybe cook out or be with family and friends! "triple a" estimates nearly 43-million americans will travel this holiday! here in indiana... state police are trying to make your plans go as smooth as possible! news 10's abby kirk is live near i-70 in terre haute. abby, busy weekend ahead? if you're planning to fill up your gas tank and hit the road at all to kick off the start of summer, you can expect to be caught up in some traffic. i have "sgt. matt ames" with me here this morning to walk us through some tips if you plan to travel! - "triple a" predicts people hitting the road as soon as tomorrow for these weekend plans... lots of people heading to the race. worst times to hit the road? - a lot of highway work and construction projects to note... - safety first, be careful, don't drink and drive, wear your seatbelt - extra patrol? higher gas prices won't keep people home....but what you can expect to see at the gas pump...in our next half hour. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. some vigo some vigo