All You Need to Know for Tuesday

a teen is facing charges after police say he tried to rob a cab driver in terre haute. it happened around one yesterday at greenwood manor. that's where a cab driver was dropping off 17-year-old "daivionne young." police say young pulled a gun on the driver and tried to rob him. instead the driver pulled out his own gun and shot young. he ran to a different part of the complex where neighbors called 9-1-1 and he was arrested. young is in the vigo county jail. he was charged as an adult with armed robbery.

new this morning - the accused gunman in the shootings at two new zealand mosques now faces additional charges. they include engaging in a terrorist act. an additional murder charge and two more charges of attempted murder were also filed. a lone gunman targeted muslims attending friday prayers in march. Fifty-one people were killed and dozens more were hurt. the attack was broadcasted live on facebook.

a scam alert from duke energy. duke says scammers are claiming to be utility workers. they threaten to disconnect your service within an hour if you don't immediately pay. duke energy reminds you it won't ask for payment with a pre-paid card. the company "will" provide plenty of notice if there is a legitimate issue with your account. if you take a call like this... you should report it to local authorities. we have information about reporting possible scams at wthitv.com.

a three month long search for a missing man has been called off. trevor hane disappeared in the river in terre haute in february. indiana conservation officers now say response teams have exhausted their resources. agencies did a search spanning four counties on Sunday with no results. officers ask you to be alert as water levels change. if you have any information call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

Two-hundred-thousand dollars in grant money will help united way of the wabash valley fight the opioid crisis. the money will be used to help develop prevention and treatment plans for opiod abuse in rural communities. this includes assessing local needs and building partnerships with other resources. the united way has a council dedicated to substance abuse issues. this money will help the council focus on sullivan, parke, and vermillion counties.

measles cases are still on the rise in the u-s. the centers for disease control says 880 cases were reported as of friday. the measles virus is highly contagious but can be prevented with the "m-m-r vaccine." the c-d-c says when taken in the recommended two doses the vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles.

school renovations are now beginning at richland county high school. students helped to break ground on the project yesterday. the project is expected to last a year and a half. it focuses on safety and security, accessibility, and modernization. school officials say they are working with crews to make sure students still have a safe and effective learning environment.

well if you're planning to hit the road this weekend, you're not alone! nearly 43-million americans will travel this memorial day weekend. that's according to AAA. news 10's abby kirk is live near i-70. Yes, it's not too early to start filling the gas tank for your memorial day weekend plans. in fact they say "now" rather than "later." that's because you're going to see this prices hike up by the end of this week. "triple a" predicts a record breaking weekend with about 88% of travelers who will choose to hit the road and drive to their destination this year! they estimate you could see gas prices jump to $3 a gallon this weekend! officials say there are some ways you can be proactive this holiday and get more fuel for your buck! check your air filters, make sure your tires are inflated, and slow down on the highway. remember that speeding eats up gas. there are also apps. i'm a huge fan of "gas buddy". it's completely free to download. it helps drivers find the cheapest gas near them. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.

We'll get a mostly cloudy day today with a chance of showers. Highs today will still get close to 70 and it will be breezy. Then, showers likely tonight, with a few thunderstorms after midnight. Lows tonight drop to 59 and staying windy. Warming up tomorrow, a high at 84 - with thu