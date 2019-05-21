Speech to Text for Millions of Americans battle alcohol addiction

highs today will millions of americans struggle with alcohol abuse every day. as brett kast tells us, i?s an ongoing battle that continues into recovery <al unser jr./ 2-time indy 500 champion 'i would never say that the disease of addiction gets easier, it never does' al unser junior has been vocal about his ongoing battle with alcohol addiction... just weeks ago he spoke to a crowd of students, sharing his struggle al unser jr./ 2-time indy 500 champion 'really the biggest race ?ve ever been in is this race with the disease' i?s a race that millions of americans struggle with everyday... according to the national institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism, more than fifteen million americans over the age of eighteen struggle with alcohol use disorder... but less than seven percent receive treatment scott watson 'the thing we have to remember is that these are?t just numbers we are talking about, the?re family members, the?;re co workers, the?re neighbors,' scott watson is a substance abuse professional who helps people find their way to recovery. he says i?s important for people to seek professional help, and guidance for the best treatment possible scott watson substance abuse professional, heartland interventions llc 'there are a lot of people out there who struggle, and they need help, some people can do it on their own but really there are a lot more that can not do it on their own' ej in recovery 'i really did?t know what life was supposed to look like until i did this twelve step' ej is now three and a half years into recovery from alcohol and cocaine addiction... he says i?s hard work, even today ej in recovery 'yo?ve got to really want it. this is one of the hardest things ?ve ever had to do' watson wants people to know there is hope. h?s now seventeen years into his own recovery... and while i?s a difficult battle, i?s a battle no one has to fight alone scott watson substance abuse professional, heartland interventions llc 'i?s important to be able to have this conversation and to say that no matter where yo?re at, whether yo?re wondering if you have a problem or whether you know yo?ve got a problem and you continue to struggle with it, help is always always available' brett kast, cbs 4 news> if you're struggling with addiction and need help, call 1-800-662-help. and if yo?re having an emergency call 2-1-1 to be connected to