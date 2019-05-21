Speech to Text for Student Field Sculpture Wars June 1st Sullivan County Airport

with curt buethe. <jon talks with curt buethe. sullivan co. high school students will transpose images into 100 by 100 grass plots. images will be carved out with mowers. on june 1st from 9 til 5, you can go to the airport in sullivan co, get into a plane, and see these images. fifteen sponsors have stepped up to help with this project including the tourism commission. a donation is suggested to the airport for fuel, but not required. for more information, call 1-812-243-9346, 1-812- 268-6959 or go to www.sullivancountyin.com>