Student Field Sculpture Wars June 1st Sullivan County Airport

June 1st 9-5pm you can go to the airport in Sullivan Co, get into a plane, and see the images.

Speech to Text for Student Field Sculpture Wars June 1st Sullivan County Airport

with curt buethe. sullivan co. high school students will transpose images into 100 by 100 grass plots. images will be carved out with mowers. on june 1st from 9 til 5, you can go to the airport in sullivan co, get into a plane, and see these images. fifteen sponsors have stepped up to help with this project including the tourism commission. a donation is suggested to the airport for fuel, but not required. for more information, call 1-812-243-9346, 1-812- 268-6959 or go to www.sullivancountyin.com
