Tuesday: Scattered showers possible. Cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 66°

Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Not as cool. Low: 63°

Wednesday: Morning showers and storms likely. Windy. High: 81°

Detailed Forecast:

A deep area of low pressure positioned over the central plains is pushing into the two state area. This will bring ample chances for rain over the next 48 to 72 hours. While it doesn't appear that we'll be stuck in a never ending deluge, some showers could get strong by Tuesday evening. Thunderstorm activity may continue, on and off, through Thursday so make sure you're staying weather-aware and keeping a close watch on this page as well as your Storm Team 10 mobile app. Friday may bring a temporary break but another wave of showers and storms looks likely for the weekend. We'll keep you posted.