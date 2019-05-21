Clear

Scattered showers possible. Cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 66°

A deep area of low pressure positioned over the central plains is pushing into the two-state area. This will bring ample chances for rain over the next 48 to 72 hours.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 6:39 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 6:42 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Scattered showers possible. Cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 66°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Scattered showers possible. Cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 66°

Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Not as cool. Low: 63°

Wednesday: Morning showers and storms likely. Windy. High: 81°

Detailed Forecast:

A deep area of low pressure positioned over the central plains is pushing into the two state area. This will bring ample chances for rain over the next 48 to 72 hours. While it doesn't appear that we'll be stuck in a never ending deluge, some showers could get strong by Tuesday evening. Thunderstorm activity may continue, on and off, through Thursday so make sure you're staying weather-aware and keeping a close watch on this page as well as your Storm Team 10 mobile app. Friday may bring a temporary break but another wave of showers and storms looks likely for the weekend. We'll keep you posted.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 50°
Showers and storms on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Scattered showers possible. Cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 66°

Image

THN Baseball

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

THN Softball

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute students learn about local government at school board meeting

Image

Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Image

Hey Kevin, Panning for Gold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts