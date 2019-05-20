Speech to Text for THN Baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at cleveland.... south vermillion baseball hosted terre haute north... wildcats trailed three-one in the fourth.....they get a run back on the wildpitch... south veen down just a run... top five....ross egger smokes a liner that just fair in left field.....that starts a big inning for the patriots, they scored four times in the inning... bottom of the lineup delivering for north....cade moore gets a single through the left side of the infield....that brings home two for the patriots... terre haute north wins seven-two at