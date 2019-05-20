Speech to Text for North Vermillion softball

avon five-one... north vermillion is looking for back to back sectional titles....they opened play at the 1a rp sectional against the host lady panthers... what catch in shallow center by rp's maddie hunt...she robs north vermillion of a hit... mackenzie schermann had a big game at the plate for rp...this base hit drives in two in the third to give the lady panthers a four-nothing lead... bottom of the inning....katelyn rowe gets north vermillion on the scorebaord with a deep shot to rightcenter....lady falcons down three... same inning. ashton steinbrenner brings in rowe with an rbi single to center and the come back in on for north vee.... this game went 14 innings....north vermillon comes out on top 10-8 thanks to freshman ava martin....