Speech to Text for THN Softball

welcome back.. indiana high school softball sectionals got underway tonight... terre haute north was looking to carry a 17-4 regular season into hopefully a deep state tourney run... lady patriots opened play at the 4a mooresville sectional against avon... top six, north down one-nothing....they save a run with great defense on the double play...nice tag by madison newman at the plate... bottom six the bats would get going for north....addison smodilla ties the game with the sac fly to right... marlee ramey gives the lady patriots the lead with the single down the right field line...north goes up two-one... j-c conn says this game is over...the north superstar crushes a three-run homer... that ties conn with the great megan ciolli for the most homers during a year, that includes regular and postseason... that's conn's 10th longball this year... terre haute north uses a five-run sixth inning to beat