Monday Late Forecast

Monday Late Forecast

Posted: May. 20, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a tornado outbreak is underway in oklahoma tonight... the national weather service is calling for a massive system to continue for the next several hours... several possible tornadoes have already been reported... including these incredible twin tornadoes earlier today... there is not a number on how many tornadoes have been reported thus far.. tonight a 10 percent chance of showers after 5am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. north wind around 9 mph. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. east southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. tuesday night a slight chance of thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 58. east southeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thanks weather... indiana high school indiana high weather...
