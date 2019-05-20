Speech to Text for Terre Haute students learn about local government at school board meeting

25 million dollars. a group of students is taking the time to learn about local government... an a-p government class from terre haute south high school attended the vigo county school board meeting tonight.. it was a chance for them to learn how local government functions... they addressed some of their concerns with the school.. like i-learn.. teacher compensation...and career college pathways.. superintendet doctor robert haworth says it's a great learning experience for the kids to join them. "so to have them hear tonight with their questions wanting to see what their local government looks like is really encouraging to us." school leaders also took the time to recognize members of student council