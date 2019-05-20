Speech to Text for Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

there was like 8 or 9 cops that showed up." a cab ride took an unexpected turn earlier today. police say... an attempted robbery of a cab.. ended in a shooting.. now the robbery suspect.. is behind bars... good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. it happened earlier today at greenwood manor .. that's where police say daivionne{dave-ee-on young tried to rob his cab driver... but instead he was shot.. in tonight's top story.. news 10s sarah lehman is live at the apartment complex with more on how people responded. patrece... it all started at around one earlier today. that's when one woman who was throwing away her trash in this dumpster says she heard what sounded like gun shots. she says she hid behind the dumpster and called 9-1-1. police say a cab driver with first choice cab picked up 17 year old daivionne young near hulman center in terre haute. the destination was here at greenwood manor. when young got out of the car.. police say he pointed his gun at the cab driver and attempted to rob him. young likely didn't know the driver had a gun of his own. the driver ended up shooting young -- who then ran to a different part of the apartment complex. terre haute police officers found him after a neighbor called 9-1-1. they says witness make finding suspects like this a lot easier. "anytime something violent happens we're going to talk to everyone around who may or may not have wittnessed it. did you see anything did you hear anything. just to make sure that we cross our t's and dot our i's so that's standard practice anything we come in contact or involved i should say in a violent incident" /// "you just gotta be careful out here all the time pretty much day or night." young is in the vigo county jail. he was charged as an adult with armed robbery. the public information officer for t-h-p-d told us the cab driver doesn't face charges at this time. reporting live at greenwood manor sarah lehman news 10.