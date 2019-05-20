Clear

Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

11:00 Update - Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Posted: May. 20, 2019 10:15 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there was like 8 or 9 cops that showed up." a cab ride took an unexpected turn earlier today. police say... an attempted robbery of a cab.. ended in a shooting.. now the robbery suspect.. is behind bars... good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. it happened earlier today at greenwood manor .. that's where police say daivionne{dave-ee-on young tried to rob his cab driver... but instead he was shot.. in tonight's top story.. news 10s sarah lehman is live at the apartment complex with more on how people responded. patrece... it all started at around one earlier today. that's when one woman who was throwing away her trash in this dumpster says she heard what sounded like gun shots. she says she hid behind the dumpster and called 9-1-1. police say a cab driver with first choice cab picked up 17 year old daivionne young near hulman center in terre haute. the destination was here at greenwood manor. when young got out of the car.. police say he pointed his gun at the cab driver and attempted to rob him. young likely didn't know the driver had a gun of his own. the driver ended up shooting young -- who then ran to a different part of the apartment complex. terre haute police officers found him after a neighbor called 9-1-1. they says witness make finding suspects like this a lot easier. "anytime something violent happens we're going to talk to everyone around who may or may not have wittnessed it. did you see anything did you hear anything. just to make sure that we cross our t's and dot our i's so that's standard practice anything we come in contact or involved i should say in a violent incident" /// "you just gotta be careful out here all the time pretty much day or night." young is in the vigo county jail. he was charged as an adult with armed robbery. the public information officer for t-h-p-d told us the cab driver doesn't face charges at this time. reporting live at greenwood manor sarah lehman news 10. back to you. crews are calling off the search for a calling off the crews are back to you.
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute students learn about local government at school board meeting

Image

Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Image

Hey Kevin, Panning for Gold

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program receives recognition

Image

New Tariffs Causing Headache for Farmers

Image

United Way of the Wabash Valley receives a massive grant to fight opioid issues in rural counties

Image

Illinois Sheriff's Association voices concerns over the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana

Image

Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Image

Students break ground on Richland County High School renovations

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts