Speech to Text for Vermillion County mentoring program receives recognition

association of counties" has announced its 20-19 achievement awards. the "commissioners' mentoring program" in vermillion county won for civic education. high school students shadow elected office-holders at the courthouse. students also perform honorary duties in a commissioners' meeting. the goal is to teach students about local government...