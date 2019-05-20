Clear

Vermillion County mentoring program receives recognition

Posted: May. 20, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

association of counties" has announced its 20-19 achievement awards. the "commissioners' mentoring program" in vermillion county won for civic education. high school students shadow elected office-holders at the courthouse. students also perform honorary duties in a commissioners' meeting. the goal is to teach students about local government...
