Speech to Text for New Tariffs Causing Headache for Farmers

in farmers in the area say "tarrifs" are hitting them hard. it's something you may have heard about nationally. but the impact is being felt here at home. "basically it's like okay, if you charge me a tax, i'm gonna charge you a tax, and really nobody wins i don't think. chris piper talked with a local farmer.. it's new for you tonight at 6.. < "tariffs are being put into effect all across the us that are having effects on farmers right here in the wabash valley. ed shew is a local farmer. he plants everything from corn and soybeans, to even popcorn. the tariffs are raising concerns for some farmers.. shew says china exports certain things they need. he thinks this could spiral out of control. "they're a big exporter of fertilizer, we have to have that, so if they're charging tariffs on that, that's gonna increase our price. and of we're charging tariffs, it's gonna decrease what they want to buy from us, because they can buy, especially soybeans, they can buy them cheaper elsewhere possibly." "while shew says farmers are the primary ones who feel these effects, he says the general public will also soon be feeling the effects. reporting in vigo county, chris piper, storm team 10. >