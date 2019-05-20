Speech to Text for United Way of the Wabash Valley receives a massive grant to fight opioid issues in rural counties

2-3-8 -- stop. new grant money will help fight drug issues plaguing our communities. the state of indiana says the number of opioid-related deaths has increased by 500-percent since 19-99. now... new at 6 -- we're learning how a grant announced today will help people right here in the wabash valley. the "health resources and services administration" awarded 24-million dollars across the country. "united way of the wabash valley" is getting 200-thousand dollars. the money is considered a planning grant. it'll be used to help develop prevention and treatment plans in rural communities. this includes assessing local needs... and building partnerships with other resources. group leaders say they knew they needed collaboration to find solutions. this is kind of a verifcation that this is the right path forward and that we can bring a lot more resources into our community by working together than all of us just kind of doing our own thing. the "united way" has a council dedicated to substance dedicated to council way" has a the "united our own thing. the "united way" has a council dedicated to substance abuse issues. this money will help the council