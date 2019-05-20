Clear

United Way of the Wabash Valley receives a massive grant to fight opioid issues in rural counties

United Way of the Wabash Valley receives a massive grant to fight opioid issues in rural counties

Posted: May. 20, 2019 6:17 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for United Way of the Wabash Valley receives a massive grant to fight opioid issues in rural counties

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2-3-8 -- stop. new grant money will help fight drug issues plaguing our communities. the state of indiana says the number of opioid-related deaths has increased by 500-percent since 19-99. now... new at 6 -- we're learning how a grant announced today will help people right here in the wabash valley. the "health resources and services administration" awarded 24-million dollars across the country. "united way of the wabash valley" is getting 200-thousand dollars. the money is considered a planning grant. it'll be used to help develop prevention and treatment plans in rural communities. this includes assessing local needs... and building partnerships with other resources. group leaders say they knew they needed collaboration to find solutions. this is kind of a verifcation that this is the right path forward and that we can bring a lot more resources into our community by working together than all of us just kind of doing our own thing. the "united way" has a council dedicated to substance dedicated to council way" has a the "united our own thing. the "united way" has a council dedicated to substance abuse issues. this money will help the council
Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin, Panning for Gold

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program receives recognition

Image

New Tariffs Causing Headache for Farmers

Image

United Way of the Wabash Valley receives a massive grant to fight opioid issues in rural counties

Image

Illinois Sheriff's Association voices concerns over the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana

Image

Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Image

Students break ground on Richland County High School renovations

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Clinton, Indiana Lifeline Fly-In

Image

Group looks to help students in need as summer break nears

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts