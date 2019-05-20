Clear

Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Posted: May. 20, 2019 6:09 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 6:09 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police say a cab driver stopped a robbery.. by shooting the alleged suspect! good evening and thanks for joining us. police released information about the would-be robber within the last hour. officers say he is 17-year- old daivionne young. police say he's being charged as an adult. the shooting happened this afternoon in terre haute. police say young got into a cab near hulman center downtown. the ride ended at greenwood manor... where the shooting happened. in our stop story... news 10's sarah lehman is at greenwood manor this evening. she joins us now live after talking with police.. and neighbors. patrece...rondrell... it was a cab ride that ended unexpectedly. police arrested daivionne young after he was released from the hospital. right back there by that dumpster is where the driver dropped off young. police say young got out and tried to rob the driver at gun-point. but young likely didn't know the driver also had a gun. the driver ended up shooting the would-be robber. young ran and the driver called 9-1-1. i talked with a woman who was in a nearby apartment at the time. she says she saw some of this happen... i was upstairs working and i heard a couple gun shots i came out on the patio and i seen a black man running with a backpack and i'm pretty sure he had a knife in his hand but i'm not really sure but as soon as i seen that i kind of went back inside." we checked in with police not long ago. the public information officer told us the cab driver doesn't face charges at this time. reporting live at greenwood manor sarah lehman news 10. back to you.
Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin, Panning for Gold

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program receives recognition

Image

New Tariffs Causing Headache for Farmers

Image

United Way of the Wabash Valley receives a massive grant to fight opioid issues in rural counties

Image

Illinois Sheriff's Association voices concerns over the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana

Image

Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Image

Students break ground on Richland County High School renovations

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Clinton, Indiana Lifeline Fly-In

Image

Group looks to help students in need as summer break nears

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts