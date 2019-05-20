Speech to Text for Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police say a cab driver stopped a robbery.. by shooting the alleged suspect! good evening and thanks for joining us. police released information about the would-be robber within the last hour. officers say he is 17-year- old daivionne young. police say he's being charged as an adult. the shooting happened this afternoon in terre haute. police say young got into a cab near hulman center downtown. the ride ended at greenwood manor... where the shooting happened. in our stop story... news 10's sarah lehman is at greenwood manor this evening. she joins us now live after talking with police.. and neighbors. patrece...rondrell... it was a cab ride that ended unexpectedly. police arrested daivionne young after he was released from the hospital. right back there by that dumpster is where the driver dropped off young. police say young got out and tried to rob the driver at gun-point. but young likely didn't know the driver also had a gun. the driver ended up shooting the would-be robber. young ran and the driver called 9-1-1. i talked with a woman who was in a nearby apartment at the time. she says she saw some of this happen... i was upstairs working and i heard a couple gun shots i came out on the patio and i seen a black man running with a backpack and i'm pretty sure he had a knife in his hand but i'm not really sure but as soon as i seen that i kind of went back inside." we checked in with police not long ago. the public information officer told us the cab driver doesn't face charges at this time. reporting live at greenwood manor sarah lehman news 10. back to you.