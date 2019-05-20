Clear
Students break ground on Richland County High School renovations

Students break ground on Richland County High School renovations

Posted: May. 20, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a project.. years in the making.. finally get its start. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how "richland county" students, teachers and staff are celebrating the start "of a new chapter"! /////// ////// < "school is wrapping up here in richland county. as students leave the halls here at the high school...they'll be quickly replaced with construction workers." monday was the last day of school in richland county. but three groups of students ranging from kindergarten to high school had one last assignment before summer vacation. the ground breaking signifies the beginning of renovations at richland county high school. the twenty five million dollar project will see significant changes to the aging building. those changes revolve around three areas...safety and security, accessibility, and upgrading to a modern classroom environment. leaders are expecting the entire project to last eighteen months from today's ground breaking. "you can see with just the activity around here today that starting tomorrow and then later this week there's going to be a lot of activity around here this summer as we get started on this project. so we're glad to see it transitioning from the theoretical to actually seeing some results being done." "at the top of the hour i'll have how one students feels about the project. in richland county, gary brian, news 10 first at five will be right back." > /////// time to take a look now..
