Speech to Text for Clinton, Indiana Lifeline Fly-In

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

" i asked him later did you ever think about getting hurt? no mom we we're just having fun and so i hope it just makes him pause and realize that life is precious and only takes a second." ////////// "a local teen" is reunited "with the medical team" that saved his life. news 10's "jordan kudisch".. was there "for that reunion". she joins us now.. with the details behind this story. today.. family.. first responders and nurses gathered to catch up with the young man that almost lost his life. in january.. "14"-year-old "gavin jacks" went on a spontaneous sledding adventure with friends. unfortunately.. a day that was supposed to be filled with fun.. left "jacks" with a traumatic brain injury. /////// < *helicopter nat sound* the last time the jacks family heard this sound.. *helicopter nat sound* "14"-year-old "gavin" was being loaded inside. " at first i felt kind of dizzy and stuff, didn't feel real great." that's where it all went downhill. he hit the back of his head druing a sledding accident.. and the symptoms only got worse. "i don't really remember much just waking up and going back to sleep and throwing up a lot." "he started crying out in pain, had slurred speech and we immediately brought him out to clinton." emergency responders knew that gavin needed additional care. that's when he was lifelined to riley hospital for children in indianapolis. "our main thing was to get him there in an expediant manner, because that's what he needed to take care of the situation." with the help from specialists and months of therapy.. gavin has made made a full recovery. on monday.. he hopped aboard that same helicopter... only this time, it was to meet the individuals who saved his life. "i got to meet the lady that first helped me when i got to union and also some people who helped me in the back whenever i was in the helicopter. it's just reassuring, to show was in good hands." > //////// //////// gavin says he's thankful to have made a full recovery. coming up at 6, i'll share what it means to lifeline employees that they get the chance to reconnect