Speech to Text for Group looks to help students in need as summer break nears

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

use the money". as summer vacation nears..."some kids" may lose access "to basic needs" when school lets out. but thanks "to the home is where you are campaign".. they won't have to. "the terre haute area association of real-tors" teamed-up to prepare "500"-bags "for area students in need". "these bags" are filled with hygiene products like: "shampoo", "conditioner", "deoderant", and "sunscreen". while the real estate industry can be competitive.. "local real-tors say".. this cause is a win for everyone. ////// /////// "when we first started the program, the need... we see the need, and people have just reached out to us. can we be on this committee? can we help? can we collect donations for you." /////// "the bags" will go "to students in need" within "sullivan", "vermillion", "clay", and "vigo