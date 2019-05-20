Speech to Text for Driver in West Terre Haute plows through bikes, lawnmowers, home support beam before sliding into a

their classrooms shortly after. a whole lot of damage is left behind.. following "an accident" this morning "in west terre haute". take a look at this. just before "8"-o'clock this morning.. "a pick-up truck" hauling a trailer and equipment was traveling westbound on u-s highway-"40" into west terre haute. "police say".. "the truck" swerved to avoid rear-ending a line of vehicles. "the truck" then hit "several bikes" and "lawn mowers" that were up for sale on the side of the road. "the truck" then hit "a support beam" on a home. "police say".. it finally came to a stop "after sliding into a tree". "an indiana state trooper" witnessed the crash. no one