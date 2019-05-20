Speech to Text for Illinois man arrested in Vermillion County when he allegedly drove over four times the legal limit

jail". "a danville, illinois man".. is out on bond this afternoon.. following an arrest "on saturday night". "police say".. "41"-year-old "patrick mcguire blood alcohol content" was more than "4"-times "the legal limit". around 11:30 saturday night.. "mcguire" reportedly drove into a field behind a tractor and planter. he then drove down "a farm lane" and "into a 2nd field". "police say" a near empty bottle of vodka was found at the scene. he was transported "to union hospital clinton" for a medical evaluation and then booked "into the vermillion county jail". "mcguire" has a prior arrest.. for driving