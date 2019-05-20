Speech to Text for Handcuffed Clinton man escapes the back of a police car, evading police for hours

a bizarre turn of events.. lands "a clinton, indiana man" behind bars. what started out "as a trespassing and reckless driving call" in the hillsdale area.. turned into "a pursuit" once officers found their suspect. "last night".. deputies attempted to stop "jacob moulton". that's when "officers say".. he led them "on a high-speed pursuit" through "fairview", "clinton", and "shepardsville". "moulton" was arrested "after a short foot pursuit". however.. while in custody.. handcuffed and seatbelted in the patrol vehicle.. "moulton" was able to maneuver his way out and escape. but his freedom was short-lived.. "moulton" was booked "into the vermillion