Speech to Text for Search for missing Terre Haute man comes to an end as crews 'exhaust' search efforts

was "not" injured. "the formal search" for a missing terre haute man has come to an end. but.. he remains "missing"! you may recall "22"-year-old "trevor hane".. went missing "from fairbanks park" "on february 13th". yesterday.. "indiana conservation officers" and "the vigo county emergency management agency" led an extensive search of the wabash river. more than "50"-searchers scaled the river "from terre haute" "to new harmony". "since february".. hundreds of hours have been spent conducting "boat searches". at this point.. "conservation officers say".. search efforts have been exhausted. as the water levels fluctuate.. "officers ask" that the public remain vigilant. "if" you have any information in this case.. you're asked to call "crime stoppers". that telephone number is right there on your television screen. 238-stop.