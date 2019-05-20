Clear
Taxi driver shoots armed robbery suspect at Terre Haute apartment complex

Posted: May. 20, 2019 5:11 PM
shooting. you know it's greenwood..." /////// "an attempted robbery".. turns into "a shooting" at a terre haute apartment complex. good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, may 20th. //// "a cab driver" picked-up "the suspect".. near larry bird avenue in the downtown terre haute area. "the shooting happened".. near 19th street "in the greenwood manor apartment complex". ////// it's a story we've been following for you.. since it broke "earlier this afternoon". news 10's "sarah lehman" is "live" "at greenwood manor". she joins us.. with more information for you "on this developing story". "sarah"... //////// susie... it looks very calm right now... but just a few hours ago this area right here at greenwood manor was full of emergency responders. it all happened after a 9-1-1 call about a shooting. according to the terre haute police department.. a cab driver from first choice cab -- picked someone up from downtown terre haute near larry bird avenue. the cab driver drove them to greenwood manor to drop them off. that's when the passenger pulled a gun on the driver trying to rob him. the cab driver instead pulled a gun on the suspect and shot him. public information officer ryan adamson tells us what happened after the suspect was shot... take a listen. //////// "the cab driver pulled out a gun and shot the suspect. suspect took off he was located by our uniform division he is in custody he is being treated for non life threatening injuries at a local hospital as we speak." ///////// like adamson says the suspect is being treated for non life threatening injuries. he says his name will be released once he is in jail. coming up on news 10 at 6 i'll have more reaction from people who witnessed some of this. reporting live at greenwood manor i'm sarah lehman. news 10. back to you. ////////// "police say".. "police say".. there are "no" other suspects involved in this case. "the cab driver"
