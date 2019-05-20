Clear

Vigo County elementary school evacuated after custodian smells gas

Posted: May. 20, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

an evacuation at a vigo county school is now over. this morning.. news 10 received a call about a possible gas leak at riley elementary. the school moved students out of the building as a precaution. officials say a custodian noticed a "gas" smell outside.. and alerted authorities. the gas company quickly addressed the issue. again... students have returned
