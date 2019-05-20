Over 2,000 lbs of beef frank links products recalled by FSIS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in-dot is having a lot of their major construction at night to help drivers. they're switching the times that crews are out working on the road. currently crews are repaving parts of u-s 41, a major highway project in terre haute. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this mroning. abby, this is less of a headache for drivers? yes, that's the plan! with such a busy road--- in-dot thought it not only would be safer for drivers, but the workers out here too. just a reminder that they'll be out here during the nighttime hours. in-dot does want to remind you that whether it's day or night, if you come across a construction zone---be careful. slow down and make sure to pay close attention to the road and the signs. construction here starts at around 8 or 9 at night and they work until 6 in the morning. they say they hope to have this project complete by the beginning of june. of course - this is just one of many in-dot projects going on around the state. to keep up-to-date on projects - an online map is available showing you all current work zones and other traffic alerts for your area... you can also sign up for text and email alerts. we've linked you to all the ways you can stay informed on our website wthitv.com. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.

a 19 year old man is facing charges after shootings near the ball state campus late saturday night. the university says that man is "not" a student. he has been identified as 19-year-old vashaun harnett of muncie. he's charged with two counts of attempted murder. the shootings injured seven people at an off-campus party. three of the people who were shot are in critical condition. and new information for you this morning on what led to that shooting. court documents reveal an ongoing family dispute between the shooter and another man.

your help is needed in recovering a stolen 20-13 jeep wrangler. jasonville police say it was stolen early yesterday. besides it's bright green paint, the jeep has a small dent in the passenger side rear bumper. if you have any information call greene county crime stoppers at 812-847-5463.

check your freezer - vienna beef is recalling more than two thousand pounds of skinless beef frankfurters. that's because they may contain metal. the food safety and inspection service says the products were shipped to indiana, illinois and wisconsin. the recalled products were produced on may 2nd. the u-s-d-a says any recalled products should be thrown away or can be returned to where they were purchased.

you may soon be able to vote on a proposed casino for vigo county. a meeting is planned next month to work out a plan to add a casino referendum to the november ballot. if approved the question would read "shall inland casino gambling be permitted in vigo county?" voters would select yes or no. in a recent news 10 poll -- 70 % were in favor of bringing a casino to town. Twenty-four percent were against it. the remaining 6% were undecided.

later this week you'll be able to take a refreshing splash in marshall, illinois' new pool! you'll find it on north second street. on saturday the community celebrated it's completion with a public open house. the new pool features a large slide, a splash pad, a diving board and a climbing wall. the pool officially opens for business this friday at noon central time!

it'll be mainly sunny today - and a little cooler - highs look to only reach into the mid 60s. increasing clouds tonight, and lows around 47. mixing and sun and clouds tomorrow, a high near 70. overnight showers possible tomorrow night, could turn into a few thunderstorms by wednesday afternoon. highs on wednesday at 83.