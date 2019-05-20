Clear

An area of high pressure will slide into the area from the northwest to start the work week and this should provide ample sunshine and some cooler air, as the breeze flows in from Canada.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 67°

Monday Night: Clouds increasing. Cooler. Low: 47°

Tuesday: Mixing sun and clouds. Breezy. High: 68°

Detailed Forecast:

An area of high pressure will slide into the area from the northwest to start the work week and this should provide ample sunshine and some cooler air, as the breeze flows in from Canada. Day time temperatures actually look to trend below normal, running in the upper 60s. By midweek, another blast of summer-like air will move in from the southwest. This will send temperatures back into the 80s with periodic chances for showers. Wednesday looks to be a day that could bring a few thunderstorms, so we're keeping an eye on that.

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
