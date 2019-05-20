Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 67°

Monday Night: Clouds increasing. Cooler. Low: 47°

Tuesday: Mixing sun and clouds. Breezy. High: 68°

Detailed Forecast:

An area of high pressure will slide into the area from the northwest to start the work week and this should provide ample sunshine and some cooler air, as the breeze flows in from Canada. Day time temperatures actually look to trend below normal, running in the upper 60s. By midweek, another blast of summer-like air will move in from the southwest. This will send temperatures back into the 80s with periodic chances for showers. Wednesday looks to be a day that could bring a few thunderstorms, so we're keeping an eye on that.