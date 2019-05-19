Speech to Text for TH Humane Society in need of help

dirty laundry is piling up the terre haute humane society after a dryer caught fire back in march. since then... staff and volunteers have been working hard to come up with the money for repairs -- but a fix isn't cheap. news 10's richard solomon has more on how others are stepping in to help the shelter and the animals it serves. it's new for you tonight at 10. < the terre haute humane society has been asking for help after a fire in the laundry room put them in a financial hole. now... people are working to make sure the shelter is made whole. the terre haute humane society has been in a rough spot lately. a fire destroyed a dryer in a laundry room in late march. it's causing dirty bedding and sheets to pile up - taking a tole on shelter volunteers. maggie wheeler is the volunteer coordinator at the humane society. she was there when the fire started. "it was a really scary situation because it could've kind of consumed this whole room. this is not a long term situation we can have in this room " some people in the community heard about the problems. many nominated the humane society in a contest that would grant them 20-thousand dollars to fix the issues. it's all part of the nationwide "rescue's rock makeover program". cody mason was one of the people who nominated the humane society. "it's just my way of you know really making sure i can give back to them. you know they've got a you know near and dear place in my heart" the shelter came in second place. but mason wasn't going to let them go home empty handed. mason is the store manager at verizon. he gave them a 1-thousand dollar gift card to lowes. mason and his team plan to help the humane society recover any way they can. "any donations or anything that you know they can get at this time" wheeler hopes they can get this taken care of within the next month. she knows it's going to get worse before it gets better. "we have to get that money from somewhere it has to be done." the humane society is planning to replace two sets of residential washer and dryers for one new set. if you would like to donate... you can contact the humane society at 812-232-0293 back to you.> a local business is a local a local a local business is a local a local a local business is working to help animals find their forever homes. there was an adoption event today at verizon wireless the celluar connection. 9-hundred locations nationwide hosted similar events. volunteers at the humane society say this is a great opportunity for potential adopters to see the animals. "anytime that you get the opportunity to get these animals who don't have homes the opportunity to find their forever home is wonderful." the next adoption event will be the first saturday in june.